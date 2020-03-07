Malawi President Mutharika Appoints Special Cabinet Committee On Coronavirus

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Saturday appointed a special cabinet committee on coronavirus.

President Professor Mutharika made the appointment two days after South Africa registered a first case of corona virus.

According to a statement from the Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara the Special Cabinet Committee will be chaired by Minister of Heath and Population, Hon Jappie Mhango.

The committee has been assigned to assess the impact of the COVID-19 and oversee a Cross-Government response to the threat posed by the COVID-19.

Other members include Ministers of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events; Finance, Economic Planning and Development; Education, Science and Technology; Homeland Security, Industry; Trade and Tourism; Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development and Deputy Minister of Defence.

Recently, Chief of Health Services in Ministry of Health and Population, Dr. Charles Mwansambo has advised the public to observe hygiene practices in order to prevent the outbreak of Corona virus (COVID-19) disease which has hit China and other countries.