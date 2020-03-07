Govt Demands High Standards In Hotels

By Arkangel Tembo, MANA

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Salim Bagus inspecting a room at Cross Roads Hotel-Pic Arkangel Tembo

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Salim Bagus, accompanied by officials from his Ministry made a surprise hotel visit in Blantyre on Friday to check if the hotels were meeting expected standards.

During the tour the Minister toured Amaryllis Hotel, Cross Roads Hotel and newly constructed state-of-the-art International 5-star hotel at Chichiri.

The Minister said in an interview that the tour was routine and aimed at giving them a chance to appreciate what the hotels are offering or detect shortfalls for redress.

Bagus said overall, all the hotels that he visited are maintaining high standards.

“So far so good and as a Ministry we are impressed with the standards at these hotels. We have urged them to maintain such standards and that they should not relax otherwise my Ministry will not hesitate to close down any Hotel that will not meet the required standards,” Bagus said.

He said the team was impressed with accommodation rooms at the newly constructed state-of-the-art International 5-star Hotel at Chichiri. He also urged Cross Roads and Amaryllis Hotels to keep it up.

The Minister said Malawi can attract more tourists if hotels across the nation maintain high international standards and in the long-run contribute to the economic development of the nation.

The newly constructed Hotel in Blantyre to be opened in April-Pic Arkangel Tembo

He said all institutions in the hospitality industry must strive to offer the best or risk loss of business.

Cross Roads Hotel General Manager, Furkaan Mohamed Farouk promised government of high standards at the hotel and said the minister’s visit has encouraged them to go a step further.

“We are honored with the minister’s visit and all what l can promise government is that we will maintain high standards. As you are aware it is our wish always to give good service to Malawians worth their money,” he said.

The Minister also toured Dziwe la Nkhalamba Dam in Mulanje District. Dziwe la Nkhalamba is one of Mulanje’s natural dams which has waterfalls.