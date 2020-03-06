Local Govt Minister Calls For Transparency in NGOs

By Steve Chirombo, MANA

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri has encouraged Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) operating in the country to prudently use the financial resources meant for uplifting people’s lives.

He made the remarks on Thursday at Jombo Village in the area of Chief Ngabu when he presided over the handover ceremony of 150 houses meant for flood survivors constructed by the Islamic Relief.

Phiri hailed Islamic Relief for constructing the houses, saying the intervention has played a great role in rural development.

“These are modern houses, strongly built units and surely; the status of the beneficiaries has been raised and all we can do as government is to thank them.”

“We should all understand that this is a donation and those that have made the donation had something to do with the money but they decided to aid the flood survivors,” the Minister said.

He called on other NGOs to emulate the example, saying in its operations, the Islamic Relief provides support to all regardless of religion or political affiliation.

“Islamic Relief looks at the needs of the people and provides support based on the needs without meddling in politics. I would like to ask others who collect tax payer’s money at the expense of supporting vulnerable people to emulate Islamic Relief’s example.

“It was wrong for anyone to pocket or abuse money sourced from anywhere else in the name of rights or whatever it may be.

It is better to make the best use of that money by among others alleviating poverty that has rocked most Malawians,” Phiri added.

Country Director for the Islamic Relief Malawi, Adil Abdelhakam said with support from within and outside, the organization thought of constructing the houses due to the increasing needs of the people in the country.

“The communities here and in other areas, were hit by floods. We believe it is our responsibility and mandate to assist the people because it is our objective and part of our mandate as Islamic Relief,” he said

Abdelhakam pointed out that, “As one of the key international humanitarian organizations, we need to help the communities. We need to support people who are experiencing such frequent disasters.”

The Country Director pledged that apart from being in Chikwawa and in other few areas in the country, Islamic Relief is ready to offer support to others depending on the availability of resources.

Paramount Chief Lundu hailed the Islamic Relief for the support.

“We need such kind of NGOs in Malawi; NGOs that put the welfare of the people at heart. Apart from the houses, Islamic Relief has also promised to provide water, sanitation and hygiene facilities; besides providing us with a clinic and a nursery school.

“We really appreciate Islamic Relief for the support. May I request beneficiaries to seriously safeguard the houses,” he advised.

Islamic Relief has constructed the 150 houses in two areas of Chief Mulilima and Ngabu in the district with plans to construct 100 more others in the district and also in Blantyre rural.