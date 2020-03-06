Immigration Department In Coronavirus Preparedness Meeting

Officials from the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services have converged at Mount Soche in Blantyre to strategize on how they will handle Corona virus in country boarders.

The meeting by Malawi Immigration officials follows confirmed case of corona virus in South Africa on Thursday.

Recently, Malawi government through the Ministry of Health and Population Spokesperson, Joshua Malango, told Malawians not panic on Corona Virus as government is doing everything to ensure the country is spared from the viral infection.

By Thursday, officials reported more than 98,000 global cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the corona virus, and more than 3,280 deaths in at least 15 countries.