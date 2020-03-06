DPP Wins With 50+20 in Balaka’s By-Elections

Governing Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Pharaoh Kambiri has won Thursday’s Liwawadzi Ward by-election, in Balaka North Constituency with 50+20 % of the total valid votes.

Out of 4578 valid votes, Kambiri bagged 2615 votes seconded by Precious Chimtengo, an independent candidate, who got 665 votes.

Commenting on the results, Mighty DPP’s Vice President for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka commended people from Liwawadzi ward for voting for DPP candidate. He said Eastern region will remain Mighty DPP stronghold.

“With five other contenders, our candidate has secured more than 50+1 of the votes cast. We have made a strong and clear statement for our president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika that will reverberate beyond Balaka; beyond Eastern region,” said Msaka

The Commission conducted by-elections in the area following the death of DPP ward councilor for the area Thomson Bwanali who died in October last year.