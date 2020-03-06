DPP Wins Liwawadzi Ward By-Elections With Landslide

The governing Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Pharaoh Kambiri has won Liwawadzi Ward by-election, in Balaka North Constituency which was held on Thursday.

According to unofficial results, out of 4578 valid votes, Kambiri bagged 2615 votes and was seconded by Precious Chimtengo, an independent candidate, who got 665 votes.

Meanwhile, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will this morning announce the official at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, thus according to MEC’s spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa.

The Commission conducted by-elections in the area following the death of DPP ward councilor for the area Thomson Bwanali who died in October last year.