Religious Leaders Asked To Unite Politicians

By Steve Chirombo, MANA

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Ben Phiri has asked religious leaders in the country to work towards uniting politicians.

He made the call on Monday during the burial ceremony of late Senior Chief Makhuwira at Bodza Primary School ground in Chikwawa.

The Minister said instead of religious leaders actively meddling in politics; they should come in and assist politicians to understand the word of God as well as maintaining peaceful co-existence among various political parties.

“We appreciate the role churches play in politics of our country,” Phiri said, adding that, “Please, instead of interfering in our affairs, bring us together. Help us receive and know Jesus.”

He said in politics a lot is involved, citing squabbles and bickering as an example.

“As we quarrel, please unite us to come together. You are peace builders and you can do a lot to assist in the affairs of politics in the country,” Phiri said.

In his sermon, Fr. Peter Mtayamanja from Misomali Parish of the Catholic Church said God’s guidance is the only key to one’s good leadership.

He encouraged communities, politicians and all other people to emulate late Senior Chief Makhuwira’s life, describing the late chief as a good leader.

“A devout Catholic, the late chief was always among us in all church activities. We appreciated his presence and we will always miss him,” Mtayamanja said.