Malawians Urged to Embrace Peace

Malawi government has called on Malawians to put aside political differences and promote peace.

Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture, Francis Phiso made the call Tuesday when he presided over Martyrs Day commemoration in Nkhatabay on behalf of President Professor Peter Mutharika.

“Let us keep peace and put aside out party differences and think of the Malawi we are building for the future generation, let us love one another and maintain peace,” Phiso said.

Speaking on behalf of the families of those who were killed on March 3, 1959, William Kondowe appealed to government to consider providing them with amenities.

The function started at Martyrs’ memorial pillar at Nkhata Bay jetty where 31 people were killed by British army.

The dignitaries later laid wreaths at the Martyrs’ memorial garden at Kakumbi location before attending interdenominational prayers at Chirundu point.