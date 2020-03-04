DPP, UDF to March For Justice in Mangochi

The governing Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says all is set for today’s march for the restoration of Democratic Justice in Mangochi district.

DPP’s Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey said the march is aimed at sending a strong message that people from Mangochi are not happy with the constitution court ruling on presidential elections case.

According to Jeffrey the march will start at 8 O’clock in the morning from MBC transmitters at Mpondasi along Mangochi-Monkey Bay road and the marchers will present a petition to Mangochi District Commissioner.

Recently, the Mighty DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters also conducted similar marches in Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.