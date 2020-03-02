To Hell With MCP-UTM Alliance – Calista

Former First Lady Calista Chimombo Mutharika, who is also senior member for Vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM Party has openly warned the party against forming an electoral alliance with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ahead of May Fresh Presidential elections.

Calista made the remarks barely days after MCP’s National Executive Committee resolved to give Party’s Leader Lazarus Chakwera powers to negotiate with Chilima on a possible alliance.

The outspoken Calista, who is one of the founders of UTM Party, said it is better for UTM to go sole than partnering with crocodiles party (MCP).

She added that MCP senior members including Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda have been branding UTM’s president Chilima as a serial thief.

“Tikhale abwino lero? Richard Chimwendo Banda ankachita kutukwana Dr. Saulos Chilima kuti ndi wakuba. Kapangeni alliance ndi AFORD kapena DPP. Tiyima patokha ndipo President akhala Chilima tikaluza basi,” said Calista Chimombo Mutharika

Recently, the Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) announced working alliance with United Democratic Front (UDF) ahead of fresh polls.

The country will be holding fresh on presidential elections on 19 May 2020 following Constitution Court order which nullified May 2019 Presidential elections citing irregularities.

Meanwhile, Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika who won the nullified elections has vowed to reclaim victory.