Tigers Hires Former Nyasa Bullets Coach

Malawi Super League Side, the Mighty Tigers FC has announced the appointment of Rodgers Yasin as team’s Head Coach with immediate effect from Sunday, 1st March.

The appointment of Yasin, a former Nyasa Bullets and Southern Region Premier League side Sable Farming Mentor follows the resignation of Gerald Phiri Senior who resigned some weeks ago.

According to a statement from Tigers, the newly appointed coach Yasin will be assisted by Mapopa Msukwa and Thomas Kalavina as Team Manager and Goalkeeper’s trainer respectively.

Last season, Tigers finished on position nine in TNM Super League after collecting 38 points from 30 games.

In FISD Challenge Cup, Tigers were booted in round of 32 after going down to Premier Division side, Hangover United 3-2.