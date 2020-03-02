All Set For FAM Charity Cup

By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

Ecobank Malawi says it is geared to roll out the annual 2020 FAM charity shield football tournament scheduled for March 14-15 in Blantyre.

The disclosure from the bank came in a wake of the reports that the bank was considering withdrawing the sponsorship towards the initiative due to poor management.

Addressing the media in Blantyre, the Banks’ Marketing, Brands and Communications Manager Takondwa Chirwa said the bank was impressed with the tournament last year and was now considering of pegging the stake to around MK20 million.

Last year, Ecobank pumped in MK 12 million towards the tournament whose proceeds was channeled towards the fight against crimes being targeted at people with albinism (PWAs).

‘’We have been impressed so far with the management of the tournament, participation and cordial relationship between us and football association of Malawi, hence, we are considering of increasing the money to close to MK20 million,’’ said Chirwa.

According to Chirwa, the bank has already started making planning and arrangements, which she said, were almost at the final stages.

‘’The preparatory works are already set and in due course, we are going to announce the teams to be involved and where the proceeds from the initiative will be channeled to,’’ said Chirwa

In 2016 FAM executive committee endorsed charity shield as part of the official football calendar for elite football.

The main aim is to engage, mobilize and inspire the football fans and supporters towards charitable cause of national importance.

The shield to be played a week before the kick-off of the new season is an event involving two teams who shall be the champions of the super league and to winners of the national cup from the previous seasons.

Nyasa Big Bullets became the first winner of the shield after beating wanderers 2-0.