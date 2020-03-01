TN Stars Launch New Season

By Vincent Khonje, MANA

China Chirwa receives his award from Kasungu Deputy Mayor Jenala Nyirenda

Kasungu based TNM Super League outfit, TN Stars Friday night launched its 2020 football season in a magnificent and colourful ceremony that took place at Kasungu Inn.

The Club which is going into a third season in the country’s top flight league, apart from awarding last season’s top performers, also unveiled new players after losing some its top players to other teams.

TN Stars founder and Chairperson, Dr Thomas Nyirenda graced the occasion dwelled on the issue of sponsorship saying the club was just platform for developing football in the district and therefore everyone could play a part in supporting it.

“As a platform it should not only be for developing players but also a platform for bigger football sponsorship. So we are inviting people and companies who love football to come forward so that we sit down together and strategize for their benefit and the boys playing football in Kasungu,” he said.

We have better players- Nyirenda

Nyirenda then assured the team’s supporters that they should expect a very strong squad tactically despite losing some of their best players.

“We have lost some players who have gone to better teams while some have been expelled from the team. But we have also recruited even better players, if they train, pick up fitness and have a strong mental drive we will have a better team,” he pointed out.

The Kasungu Boys have lost their last season’s top goal scorer, Stain Davie to Silver Strikers, midfielder Laurent Banda to Civil Service United and goal minder Clifford Jekapu to Mighty Tigers.

Central Region Football Association (CRFA), Vice General Secretary, Antonio Manda called upon people of Kasungu to support the team rather than leaving everything in the hands of a single person.

“As FAM, we will be trying our best to help clubs find sponsorship but as people of Kasungu should be on the forefront to support your team.

” Companies and individuals should come forward and help in supporting the team which is for the people of Kasungu,” he said.

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) Executive Member, Charles Manyungwa asked the Kasungu Municipal Council to consider a partnership with the team which uses Kasungu Stadium as its home ground.

“The money which the Council makes out of the games at the stadium, should be able to be given back to the team,” he suggested.

Several players received awards and prize moneys on the night which was spiced up by the presence of Kasungu Municipality Mayor, Socrates Jere and his Deputy Jenala Nyirenda.

Davie in absentia was awarded for being the team’s top goal scorer while China Chirwa who was rumored to be heading out of the team was awarded as Davies’s runner up.

Other players who got awards were Blessings Joseph for being most disciplined, Mike Milanzi for being the most improved player and Ghanaian Blackson Kotei for being Player of the season.

The team has not signed any big name so far but has recruited some exciting young talents from across the district and beyond.