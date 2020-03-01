Senior Chief Chikumbu Hails Government for Technical College

By Doreen Mwangata, MANA

Senior Chief Chikumbu of Mulanje District has hailed government for constructing a community technical college in her area, saying it will bring social economic transformation once completed.

In an interview on Friday, Chikumbu said the college, being constructed by China Aid, will open doors for the youth in Mulanje and surrounding districts as they will be empowered with skills to enable them meet the cost of living.

“People in my area are excited about the construction of Nansomba Community Technical College because it will play a big role in helping the youth to acquire technical education,” she said.

The senior chief then hailed government for bringing such a development to her area, saying a lot of youth were engaged in unlawful activities because they did not have productive things to do.

Mulanje District Labour Officer, Edward Shafi said the project of constructing community technical colleges in the district is one of government’s priorities.

“It’s a great initiative in as far as increasing youth’s productivity is concerned. Technical and vocational education is important in ensuring that young people are participating in the economy and become productive citizens,” he said.

The construction of Nansomba Technical College began in April, 2018 and is expected to complete in June, this year (2020).

It is one of the many community colleges being constructed across the country through the Ministry of Labour with technical expertise from Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Educational Training Authority (TEVETA).