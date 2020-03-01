Mutharika’s Security Aid Norman Chisale Donates 42 Seater Bus to Sunday School Choir

Jubilation, hand clapping and ululation filled the air when President Peter Mutharika’s top security aide Norman Paulos Chisale donated a 42-seater luxury bus to to Biwi Sunday School choir of Lilongwe CCAP of the Nkhoma Synod.

The congregation received the donation with hymns of praises and tears of joy. The bus is worth K35 Million.

Presenting the bus on Sunday in Lilongwe, Chisale anchored his remarks on love and selflessness.

The Presidential Aide urged his fellow Christians to desist from judging their neighbors on account of what they hear from others.

This was not the first time for Chisale, who is also State House Director of Security to make such a donation to a church.

In November 2019, the Presidential Aide also funded the construction of a prayer house in his home district Ntcheu.