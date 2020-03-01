Mutharika’s Security Aid Norman Chisale Donates 42 Seater Bus to Biwi CCAP Sunday Choir

Jubililation, handclapping and ululation filled the air at Biwi CCAP Church in Lilongwe when President Peter Mutharika’s top security aide Norman Paulos Chisale donated a 42-seater luxury bus to a Sunday School Choir.

The congregation received the donation with hymns of praises and tears of joy. The bus is worth K35 Million.

This was not the first time for Chisale, who is also State House Director of Security to make such a donation to a church.

He has been bankrolling churches’ construction as well as donating several religious materials to various churches in the country.