First Lady Madame Mutharika Graces Senior Chief Mlumbe’s Royal Wedding

By Evance Chisiano,MANA

Madame Gertrude Mutharika scatters K2000 bank notes and dances during the Senior Mlumbe`s engagement in Zomba- Photo Abel Ikiloni, Mana

First Lady, Prof. Gertrude Mutharika joined thousands of people to attend double celebration of engagement and wedding ceremony for Senior Chief Mlumbe at Beci’s Gardens in Zomba

Born Saidi Asima Kamphepo, Senior Chief Mlumbe engaged and at the same time wedded Loveness Chitenje at the ceremony which was highlighted by all engagement traditional such as exchanging of live chickens and sharing of a fried chicken.

The engaged and married couple received numerous gifts that included livestock, cash, kitchen utensils and refrigeration from the first lady who took her turn to celebrate with the couple presented them a refrigerator and cash.

Senior Chief Malemia and Chikowi lead fellow Traditional leaders such as Mmbiza, Mtholowa, Nkagula, Nkapita to give Senior Mlumbe moral support during the Saturday afternoon celebrations.

Present at the ceremony were Ministers of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology, Mark Botomani, Justice Constitutional Affairs, Bright Msaka, Education Science and Technology, Dr. William Susuwele Banda, Deputy Minister of Gender, Social Welfare, Children and Disability, Grace Kwelepeta.

DPP Deputy Secretary General, Charles Jika, Member of Parliament for Zomba Central, Bester Awali, Zomba Thondwe Member of Parliament, Rosebay Gadama, Zomba City Mayor, and His Worship, Benson Bula were among those that attended the double celebration.

Kamphepo was installed Traditional Authority Mlumbe on September 19, 2008 and was later elevated to Senior Traditional Authority position on August 22, 2013.