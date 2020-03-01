Blantyre Man Wins K3 Million EcoBank’s ‘Zayambika’ Promo Grand Prize

By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

An employee of Universal Industries Limited in Blantyre, Katete Kassimu Nchwachwa has become the overall winner of the MK3 million in the grand prize of ‘Zayambika promotion draw conducted by EcoBank Malawi.

Speaking in a phone interview after when the news was broken to him, Nchwachwa sounded excited and could not wait to get his prize.

“I feel honored and grateful to Ecobank for this promotion and for fulfilling its promise of improving people’s lives,” said Nchwachwa,

Nchwachwa, who said he was not aware of the promotion, however, did not disclose his plans for the money.

He was followed by a youthful female scholar, Waka Ziyere Amusa, who won the second prize of MK1, 500.00.

The other two customers won MK500, 000.00 each for bursaries.

In an interview during the draw that took place of it banks’ training premises in Blantyre, the Banks’ Head of Commercial Banking Victoria Chanza said the promotion was successful as it registered many customers opening new accounts as well as using the mobile apps.

“We are very excited at the response which has been overwhelming as we have recorded a total of 120,570 entries. This shows the enthusiasm that customers continue to show towards the promotion, “she said.

Chanza said the draw also witnessed many people making multiple entries in order to increase their chances

Chanza urged the customers to gear up for more fantastic promotions this year around despite what she called, the tough economic fundamentals the banking sector is currently experiencing due to political instabilities in the country.

According to Chanza, the promotion was not focusing on revenue generation but a kick start to festive season celebrations of the customers.

She highlighted that the promotion was also aimed at giving out a good entry of the customer into the year 2020.

Several other customers won consolation prizes that included 10 branded Eco bank T—Shirt, 10 umbrellas, 10 Ecobank key holders and 5 shopping vouchers worth MK40, 000.00.

Among others, the promotion the required the customers to open new account or use existing customers to make transaction, at a minimum of MK20, 000.00or Ecobank electronic payment solutions such as mobile apps, cards and prepaid card to enter into the promotion at a minimum of MK20,000.00.

The promotion started on 18th December 2019 and expected to finish on 17 February, 2020.

Ecobank is a one of the leading Pan African Banks with branches in many African countries including Malawi.