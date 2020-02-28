Villa Tiyuni to Host ‘Black & White’ Party

By Edwin Mauluka

Tay Grin to perform

‘Villa Tiyuni’ an events and conference venue, bar and restaurant in Area 49, Lilongwe is set to host “The Black & White Party”

The event which is scheduled for this Saturday, February 29, 2020 will be an interactive music and entertainment event for those who want to celebrate the leap year in a unique way.

According to Alinane Njolomole, Summer Jam Operations Manager, this is a not-to-be missed event on the Lilongwe events scene as it will only happen once every four years.

Njolomole Said; “In a rare occasion where the year has 366 days instead of 365, we have organized a similarly rare event to celebrate having an extra day in the year.

Dubbed “The Black & White Party”, the event is going to see a mix of some of Lilongwe’s favorite celebrities, socialites and event lovers mixing at a newly established events centre in Area 49 called Villa Tiyuni.”

Villa Tiyuni’ is behind Mount Meru filling station opposite Bingu National Stadium in the capital Lilongwe.

“This is a not-to-be missed event on the Lilongwe events scene as it will only happen once every four years and for those who know our brand, they know we leave nothing to chance to execute some of the best events since our establishment two years ago.” he added

Njolomole also mentioned that that the event will be hosted by celebrity TV and Events host, Priscilla Kayira, and that the event has a strong entertainer line up including award-winning rapper Tay-Grin along with superstar DJ Nathan Tunes, celebrated lyricist Third Eye, sensational Afro-pop artist Temwa and also Veejay Ice to name just a few.



“The event will also award the best dressed individuals with prizes from one of our main sponsor BlockBuster.

Apart from the main event, there will also be an exclusive celebrity brunch with complimentary brunch and breakfast cocktails whose main aim is to raise awareness of and donate to the cause of cervical cancer.” Disclosed Njolomole

The event is set for the 29th February 2020 and entry attracts a fee of MK4000.00 for singles and MK6000.00 for couples.