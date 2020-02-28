Mutharika Committed to Develop Rural Areas

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has expressed commitment to develop rural areas in the country.

President Mutharika was speaking on Friday during the official launch the Consultations for the developing of the successor to Vision 2020 at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

In his address President Mutharika said his administration will turn rural areas into centres of development considering that over half of the country’s population lives in the rural areas.

“I want development to start from rural communities and feed our towns and cities. After all, people in the rural areas make up more than 80 percent of our population.

They grow the food which we eat. They generate the money which we use in delivering public services. We should turn to rural areas into centres of development in Malawi,” said President Mutharika

Mutharika further said: “To make rural areas centres of development, my Government wants every community to have electricity, good road networks, hospitals , Secondary Schools , Community Technical College, Potable Water Supply and Must be Food secure,”

Speaking at the launch, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Kasungu East Madalitso Kazombo called for unity of Purpose in developing the nation.

The launch of Consultations for the developing of the successor to Vision 2020 was held under the theme “Beyond inclusive envisioning to getting things done.”

The Malawi Vision 2020 strategy was launched in 1998 as the roadmap to Malawi’s Development from 1998 to 2020.

The launch of the Vision 2020 Successor consultations is expected to kick start national wide consultations on the successor Vision.