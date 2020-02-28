Muluzi Meets Lilongwe Vendors

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

The United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi on Friday interacted with vendors at Mchesi Township in Lilongwe.

Muluzi was accompanied by UDF and Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) senior officials.

The UDF leader, Muluzi wanted to appreciate some of the challenges faced by the vendors and to hear from them on how to overcome them.

“Thank you very much to the incredible people of Mchesi in Lilongwe for the openness during our discussions today!

“I am here to listen and your voices are being heard on loans for small businesses, as well as the negative impact of the violence and divisions that characterized the past nine months,” Muluzi posted on his official facebook page.

DPP and UDF agreed to work together to develop Malawi in areas of economic empowerment for all with special emphasis on women and youth, restoring the country to its sense of natural pride, protecting peoples businesses, job creation amongst other goals.