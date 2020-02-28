DPP Storms Mzuzu: Promises Another Victory In Fresh Elections

By Blessings Kaunda & Salome Gangire, MANA

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey has said DPP will win again the fresh elections scheduled for May, 2020 following the nullification of the May 21, 2019 presidential election by the Constitution court.

Grezelder said this on Friday when she presented DDP’s petition to Mzuzu City Council protesting the nullification of the presidential election.

The party conducted a peaceful march in the city two days after another march in Lilongwe.

“I want to inform all people who took part in voting to do the same if the Supreme court of Appeal would decide otherwise to vote in large numbers and retain the presidency,” said Jeffrey.

She challenged that the DPP would continue ruling the country.

“You are the ones who voted for President Professor Peter Mutharika and therefore the party will still rule this country till 2084 because you are the ones who choose president of the country,” she said.

DPP Treasurer General who is also Minister of Health and Population Jappie Mhango said the party is set for fresh elections adding that resources are readily available for campaign.

“We are very prepared even if elections will take place tomorrow. We are ready and I can guarantee you, we are going to win with land slide victory,” said Mhango.