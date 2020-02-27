Parliament Legalize Cannabis Sativa

Malawi Parliament on Thursday passed bill to legalize the growing of Cannabis Sativa locally known as ‘Chamba’ for medical purpose only.

The controversial bill was introduced in Parliament by Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa. He said legalizing Cannabis Sativa will help to boost country’s economy.

Former lawmaker for Ntchisi North Constituency Boniface Kadzamira was the first to introduce the subject in parliament before Government adopted the Cannabis topic as a Government business.

In 2015, government gave a company called Invergrow to research the viability of industrial hemp as a cash crop.