Malawi Govt Abolishes Quota System

Minister of Education Science and Technology, Dr. William Susuwele Banda says government has abolished quota system of selecting students in university.

The Minister announced the decision at a press conference he jointly addressed with Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communication Technologies Mark Botomani in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Quota system was introduced in the country by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regime in the year 1987.

“..Based on numerous interventions government has put in place, coupled with numerous consultations with the society and academia, there is a great need to rethink on the issues of quality, equity and need to provide opportunities to well deserving students.

“Since Quota was introduced in 1987, the context has changed as we now have reasonable spaces. Quota System of selecting students into various colleges and universities is abolished forthwith,” announced Dr Susuwele Banda

The Minister further said government will continue with its affirmative action towards girls and students with disabilities including albinos.