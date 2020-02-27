Catholic Nuns Urged to Preach Against Tribalism

BY LUKE CHIMWAZA

Bishop Chairman responsible for religious at Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) , Right Reverend Bishop George Desmond Tambala has urged catholic nuns in the country to preach against tribalism for the sake of unity and peace.

Bishop Desmond Tambala who is also Head of Zomba Dioceses was speaking during 60th Assembly for the Association of Women in Religious Institutes in Malawi (AWRIM) at Msamba Catholic Centre in Lilongwe.

He said catholic nuns have the ability to mend the problems of tribalism, ethnicity and regionalism which seem to take root among citizens of Malawi.

“ We are facing a situation where we look at who is coming from where, the cultural roots and geographical areas, these are very deep in us and as we talk of dialogue at national level, a political climate facing us, this is one of the issues worthy addressing.

Preach against tribalism- Bishop Tambala

“ Church and Catholic nuns have a major role to play in preaching against tribalism in the country. We need to change our mindsets as a nation and move together as one family” said Bishop Desmond Tambala

Concurring with Bishop Tambala, AWRIM’s chairperson Reverend Sister Maria-Clara Kapachika admitted that catholic nuns stand a better ground to advise their flocks against the vice as they are always in contact with people.

“We see that we have a great role, some of us are in parishes, some in communities who go into villages doing various projects where they meet families, youths, women… there we can easily impart this unity that as Malawians we are one,” said Sister Kapachika

During the one week long annual assembly, delegates reviewed the Association’s Strategic plan which was in use from 2014 to 2018; how it has performed and discussed the proposed strategic plan, issues of advocacy and communication as well as resource mobilization among others.