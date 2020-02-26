Project Constructs 24 Houses For Vulnerable Children

BY BLACKSON MKUPATIRA, MANA

Habitat for Humanity Malawi through its Orphan and Vulnerable Children (OVC) Project has constructed 24 houses in traditional authorities Nthiramanja and Nkanda in Mulanje as one way of improving living conditions of OVCs in the district.

Habitat for Humanity Malawi OVC Project Officer, Annie Chiumia said on Tuesday as a Christian non-profit organization, they strive for a world where everyone has a decent place to live, hence construction of the houses.

“We have been in the country since 1986 and have reached out to over 41,000 families with access to decent housing, water and sanitation.

“In Mulanje, OVC Project started in 2009 in Traditional Authority Juma. So far, we have managed to construct 266 houses with modern latrines, thereby reaching over 1, 064 orphans and vulnerable children,” she said.

Chiumia added that through the Gales and Global Village volunteers -funded project, Habitat for Humanity- Malawi has also distributed over 798 treated mosquito nets to the project beneficiaries and provided the same with trainings in malaria management, HIV/AIDS prevention and property rights, wills and inheritance.

“At least 14 orphans and vulnerable children have also been trained in vocational skills and adoption of habitat houses designs,” Chiumia added.

Chiumia, therefore, disclosed that this year (2020), the organisation plans to construct 13 houses for OVC- headed families and, drill and rehabilitate six boreholes.

Mulanje District Social Welfare Assistant Child Protection Officer, Noel Chambo commended the organisation for the initiative, saying HIV/AIDS and high poverty levels have created a lot of orphans and vulnerable children who are in need of help.

“We are very grateful for the support from Habitat for Humanity because on our own as a council, we’re always overwhelmed by the number of children in need of support,” Chambo said.



