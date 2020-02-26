National Parks Embarks On HIV Awareness

By Yankho Phiri, Mana

A band performing during the awareness

Department of National Parks and Wildlife has embarked on HIV awareness campaign in nine traditional authorities (TAs) that surround Kasungu National Park.

The department’s Senior Parks and Wildlife Officer, Catherine Chunga said in an interview on Tuesday the initiative was part of African Development Bank’s Project dubbed ‘Promoting Investment and Competitiveness in Tourism Sector (PICTS).

The Government of Malawi will implement the project in the district through the department.

According to Chunga, the project aims at boosting tourism in the area, hence the need for HIV sensitisation to safeguard the communities against negative consequences including sexual promiscuity.

“The incoming project will be bringing a lot of tourists to the communities. As such, the awareness has been set as a precaution measure to advise them against negative consequences that might come with the project.

“Most tourists have money which attract women and men to conduct reckless behaviours,” she said.

Chairperson for Kasungu Wildlife Conservation for Community Development Association (KAWICCODA), Siwinda Chimowa welcomed the upcoming project, saying they will start getting the benefits of living around the park and develop themselves.

“For years, we have been enduring the pain of wildlife destroying our crops in the field, which was affecting our yields without getting any compensation from government.

“We now hope that the project will helps us as communities and individuals,” Chimowa said.

The Government of Malawi, through Department of National Parks and Wildlife in January (2020) signed a memorandum of understanding with communities living around Kasungu National Park through KAWICCODA which outlined that they will be getting 25 per cent of the income generated by the park.