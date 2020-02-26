Mutharika Calls For Unity, Peace In DPP

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appealed to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters in the country to remain united and peaceful for the party to retain power ahead of fresh election as ordered by the constitutional court.

President Mutharika made the remarks on Wednesday at Kamuzu Palace when he addressed thousands of DPP supporters who were marching for the restoration of democratic justice in Lilongwe.

He commended the supporters for their courage to hold peaceful demonstrations unlike opposition parties and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) who have been conducting violent demonstrations.

The Malawians leader further called on the supporters to rally behind the alliance which the ruling DPP has formed with the United Democratic Front (UDF) saying they are geared to win with a land slide at the polls.

DPP and UDF Supporters were marching in protest of the nullification of the May 2019 presidential election results by the Constitution Court.

An independent, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared Professor Mutharika as the winner of the election but the Constitutional Court nullified the results on February 3 this year citing irregularities.

DPP Secretary General Grizelder Jeffrey said the party is convinced that Mutharika won the election but justice was twisted.

The Constitution Court further ordered MEC to conduct fresh elections within 150 days from the day of Judgement and Parliament has since agreed to conduct the elections on 19 May.