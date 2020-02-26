MACRA For Cultural Diversification in Radio Programmes

BY MARTIN CHIWANDA, MANA

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has called on radio stations in the country to promote programmes on cultural diversity.

MACRA Director General, Godfrey Itaye made the call in Nsanje on Tuesday when the country was commemorating World Radio Day under the theme: ‘Diversity and Radio.’

Itaye said radio stations in the country should be providing messages and information which promote unity in cultural diversity.

“Radio stations in the country should be encouraged to do more on cultural diversification in their programming.

“Radio stations in the country, particularly community radios are crucial in enhancing cultural values and promoting peace and unity,” said Itaye.

He said radios should not bring divisions among Malawians; instead, they should unify people in the country.

MACRA Director General then assured community radio stations of their support in the country for smooth quality service delivery.

“I am promising that radio stations, especially community radios will get support on equipment such as computers from MACRA,” he assured.

In his remarks, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Acting Deputy Executive Secretary, David Mulera said radio is a unique means of promoting cultural diversity.

“This is particularly the case for indigenous people for whom the radio can be an accessible medium for sharing their experiences; promoting their cultures and expressing their ideas in their own languages.

“It is also the case with community radio stations which relay the concerns of many social groups whose voices would have little impact in public debate without radio,” Mulera said.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Malemia said community radio stations in Nsanje have contributed to change in community’s mindset regarding harmful cultural practices.

Chief Malemia noted that community radio stations are powerful tools in addressing issues that affect the community at large.

“Community radio stations have really played a big role in addressing or eradicating harmful cultural practices in the district. We have achieved more because of the community radio stations,” he said.

However, the chief asked MACRA and UNESCO to continue supporting community radio stations in the district, both with resources and capacity building of its workers.

Some of the notable figures who graced the occasion included, Director of Information Mzati Nkolokosa and Nsanje District Commissioner, Douglas Moffat.