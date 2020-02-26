Gospel Song With ‘Half Naked’ Woman Artwork Sparks Debate

BY SYLVESTER KUMWENDA, MANA

A new thought-provoking song artwork from gospel artist Ennoh, which portrays a woman almost half naked, has sparked a Facebook debate on the rationality of a gospel song to carry such type of illustration.

This is the artwork of Ennoh’s new song titled Delu delu which was released last Friday.

The song tackles social issues affecting the society from how people tend to take pictures of people in trouble instead of helping them. It also has messages for what he described as ‘the so called political professors’ on Facebook.

The Afro beat song also tackles how people handle social media, especially Facebook and how they would do anything to get Facebook likes to the extent of showing nudity.

Part of the artwork itself shows a woman only dressed in underwear’s and a bra. She is excitedly looking at her phone she is holding with her partially elevated hands which are covering a minimal part of her chest field but the lower abdominal part is left exposed.

In one of his posts with another illustration of a naked woman, Ennoh said via a Facebook post, “How can a gospel artist post that kind of a photo?

“If you have asked that question (then) I’m glad. That means I am provoking a reaction, I am ready for all the insults and jabs. But the truth is the truth; it never changes to suit your preferences.”

Spot on to his words, some Facebook users queried on the choice of the artwork.

One user by the name Gattusoh Noel Sandram commented: “The artwork is not worthy gospel, no matter how you will explain it in your song. Let the Holy Spirit lead you bro. I am not trying to be judgemental, just saying the truth.”

“The artwork is just poor and misleading,” wrote user Emmadiv Mw.

“The part of the lady in a bikini raises a lot of eyebrows. And would you show this artwork in front of your mum or the church or the pastor? By the way, I am not judging you that I am holier or a born again because I am a sinner too. ‘Koma lingaliranipo apa’ (but give this some thought),” the user added.

Ennoh, fondly known as Igwe, however argued in one of the posts that a lot of people feel comfortable if he rebukes nakedness in his songs, but they are not prepared to see what he rebukes on his artwork. He argues people need to be realistic in handling issues.

“I am not here trying to justify myself or trying to sugar-coat sin or my actions, but I am rather pointing out at a deficiency in our thinking.

“As much as we ought to act all spiritual in our talk, there is also the physical (aspect) which, if I do not deal with, defeats and compromise the spiritual, and vice versa,” he posted.

The artist, however, says the song, which will be part of an upcoming album, is not meant for the weak minded people.

“This song is not for the feeble mind, it is not for people who are covered in their veil of ignorance, and it is not for people who are deep rooted in the dogma of their church doctrines. Remember, the truth reels when it sees its deliverer…” said Ennoh, real name Enock Kabuli.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Ennoh said this is not a typical gospel song but spiritual song, a gospel song that is addressing moral decadence. He, as such, defended his choice of the artwork.

“I settled for that artwork to emphasise a point the song is talking about. ‘Ali mbulanda Chi selfie akufuna kutchuka (they are naked trying to get fame)’, that is one of the lines in the song. It would be absurd to put out artwork which exemplifies something to the contrary.

“I wanted to say the truth as it is in the song without sugarcoating it. I wanted to provoke the reaction of people who are so conservative in their thinking,” he said.

The song has been made available for downloads at malawimusic.com and mikozinet.com.