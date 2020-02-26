DPP, UDF March For Restoration of Democratic Justice

Thousands of Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters have started marching from Lilongwe community centre ground in Lilongwe.

The demonstration in Lilongwe is a third in a series of four under the banner “Restoration of Democratic Justice.”

“Let’s observe peace and order throughout the march as was recently the case in Blantyre and Zomba,” said DPP Secretary General Grelzedar Jeffrey, after an opening word of prayer for the march.

Security is tight with several Police and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers deployed in a number of strategic points along the designated route for the march to Lilongwe city council offices at the city centre where a petition will be presented.

The Mighty DPP also conducted similar marches in the commercial city of Blantyre and Zomba last week.