Bogus Pharmacist Sentenced to 4 Years IHL

BY LUZILY CHIPONDE, MANA

Nkhata Bay First Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a 50- year- old Godfrey Mhangos to four years imprisonment with hard labour for impersonating a pharmacist and obtaining money by false pretence.

Mhango, who hails from Chilerawana Village in Traditional Authority Malengamzoma in the district, was arrested on February 9, 2020 at Nkhata Bay District Hospital for posing as a pharmacist and soliciting money from guardians and patients. He promised them special medication in return.

State Prosecutor, Sergeant Florida Kalomba told the court the accused was reported to police by one of his victims, a woman whose son was seriously ill and passed on before fulfillment of their agreement.

Kalomba said Mhango had already taken K12, 000 from the helpless woman as deposit.

The accused pleaded guilty and in submission, Prosecutor Kalomba prayed for stiffer punishment against the culprit, saying he behaved inconsiderately.

First Grade Magistrate George Longwe agreed with the State, saying the offender’s act was equivalent to killing.

He, therefore, ordered the accused to spend four years in prison with hard labour effective the day he was arrested.