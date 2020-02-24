Govt to Electrify Four Centers in Mangochi

Four villages namely Kanyenda, Nakhwali, Nkope and Kanyeka in Mangochi district are soon to get Electricity connection through the Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP).

The program is implemented in the Department of Energy Affairs under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.

Speaking when he visited the villages, Minister responsible for Natural Resources Energy and Mining Bintony Kutsaira said electricity is a catalyst for development hence connecting the villages to electricity goes along way in improving their social and economic life.

The Minister further said powering villages in rural areas is at the heart of His Excellency the state President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika hence the ministry Will leave no stone unturned to ensure that villages have electricity.

Also speaking Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma who is also MP for Mangochi-Monkey expressed excitement with development saying that he is happy that people in his constituency stand to benefit from MAREP.

MAREP is a government program whose objective is to electrify rural and peri urban areas. The program runs in phases and is currently completing phase 8.