Govt Commends Airtel Malawi for Listing on Stock Exchange

Malawi’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Mark Botomani, has commended Airtel Malawi for being listed on Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE).

Botomani was speaking on Monday during Breakfast to mark the official listing of Airtel Malawi into the Malawi Stock Exchange.

In his remarks, Botomani commended Airtel for contributing positively towards the social-economic development of the nation.

“Airtel is a tax compliant company. Government needs taxes to finance public services in the country.

For example, the Area 18 Interchange and the Dual Carriage Way being financed by the Malawi Government,” said Botomani

The Minister further hailed the company for complying with Section 35 of the Communications Act of 2016 which requires mobile phone companies to be listed on stock exchange.

“Airtel has given Malawians an opportunity to own in part, one of Africa’s biggest telecommunication companies. Owning shares is a life-long investment. Government would like to commend Airtel for listing.

“Government would like to commend Malawians who have shown interest in shares. When we talk about national development, we are in many ways talking about personal development,” said Botomani

Airtel has become the 15th company to be listed on the MSE and Malawi will list two more companies by the end of this year, thus according to Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe.