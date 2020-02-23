Women Caucus Challenged to Make Impact

By Tione Andsen

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Navicha has challenged members of Parliamentary Women Caucus to be effective and have impact in Parliament.

She made the challenge Saturday at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi during the opening of a two day Parliamentary Women Caucus workshop and Retreat under the Theme Women’s leadership with a difference.

Navicha said they should not forget that entry into parliament alone was not enough but they need to make strides on the developmental needs of their constituencies.

“You have a role to contribute meaningfully to the country’s governance, as you play the roles of oversight, legislative and representation,” the Minister pointed out.

She added that key stakeholders should aim at supporting the knowledge experience and leadership of current women MPs.

Navicha stated that the next general elections the legacy of the 45 women MPS should be a legacy in contributing to policies and legislation that changes the country’s social economic profile for the better.

The Minister said the workshop would be used as a capacity building opportunities for women MPS in parliament to be equipped with new knowledge and skills.

“We requested support on issues of resource mobilization, financial literacy, wealth creation, communication and presentation, engagement with the media are all important areas for us as holders of public office,” she explained.

Navicha commended Oxfam and consortium partners like WOLREC, NGO-GCN, GENET, Network for Youth and development, Christian Aid , IPAS, Pacenet, Rural Women’s Assembly, Plan International, CAVWOC and Westminster Foundation for Democracy for organising the workshop and retreat.

Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara said empowering women and promoting gender equality was crucial to accelerating sustainable development.

She said ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls was not only a basic human right, but it has a multiplier effect across other development areas.

“Our works is often times assessed to see how it might change the current political dynamics and bring fresh perspectives.

“Our work is challenging as we are operating in an environment that is still dominated by the principles and worldview of men,” Hara observed.

Oxfam Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa said time has come that Women Caucus should look beyond numbers in the august house.

She said there need to strengthen women leadership at all level in order to encourage women MPs to play their rightful roles.