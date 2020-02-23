UTM Undecided On Electoral Alliance

The opposition United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Saulos Chilima on Saturday said Party’s National Executive committee is yet to make a decision on whether to go for a political alliance or not ahead of fresh elections.

Dr. Chilima, who is also country’s vice president, was speaking during a political rally held at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

He Said UTM will not rush into an alliance simply because the winner needs to attain 50+1 but to first ascertain whether such an alliance would be feasible and practical.

“We are still undecided on which political party to partner with during the fourth coming presidential elections,” said Chilima.

The Constitution Court early this Month nullified May, 21 Presidential elections and called for fresh elections.

During the elections, Chilima only managed to score 20.24% of the votes while Malawi President Peter Mutharika emerged the winner with 38.57% of the total votes seconded by Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party who scored 35.41% of the total votes.