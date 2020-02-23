Apostle Ziba’s Fountain of Victory International Ministries to Host Women’s Conference

By Blessings Kapina

Fountain of Victory International Ministries has organised a top woman conference aimed at building women in wisdom through the word of God which will take place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on March 21, 2020.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) in Lilongwe Sunday, Pastor Priscilla Ziba said the conference aims at equipping women in wisdom through the word of God which would help them rise in their careers, businesses, and ministry as well as in their family lives.

“It is clear that wisdom builds a house and establishes its walls, wisdom is a principle thing, one can have anointing but failing to have wisdom; life is limited,” Ziba said.

She said during the conference which would be starting from 8am to 5pm, there would be topical sessions to answer some of the questions women have in order to help them find their solutions through the word of God.

There will be a corporate women corner where women who are rising in career will have an opportunity to discuss issues and challenges they face in their respective fields and find solution.

“The World should know that the word of God which surpasses everything is all we need to excel apart from education.

“Combining your career and wisdom of God, you will surely rise in life,” she said.

Ziba said that God has given her a big assignment to teach and see women’s lives changing saying if people look around, they will realize that women are being used in a wrong way.

She added that women should be the first ones to change their mindset and know their right place of position but most importantly; women should have the understanding of how God sees them and in the end no one will abuse them.

Some of activities lined up are, testimonies, preaching by Apostle and Pastor Ziba, performances by special artists from Fountain of Victory among others.

The Conference will be live streamed on Apostle Joseph Ziba YouTube page.

Fountain of Victory Ministries started organizing top woman conference four years ago and this is the fifth time to be held.