Ndirande Anglican Voices Clocks 20 Years

By Loness Gwazanga

Mighty Ndirande Anglican Voices is expected to storm all the regions of the country as part of their 20 years of existence commemorations.

The Group’s Music Director, Dennis Kalimbe told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday that part of the proceeds from the shows would go to charity.

“The Celebration comes because we want to thank God for all He has done for us. Our first anniversary celebration dance will take place on April 26, 2020 at Robins Park and part of the proceeds from the gate collections will be donated to Ndirande Health Centre, which has served a lot of people including us for the past 20 years,” he said.

While describing the musical journey as interesting, Kalimbe assured the Choir’s fans that they should expect nothing less as every member who was part of the group will be available.

He said that, “Our musical journey has been very interesting despite a few challenges. In the twenty years, we were able to travel even to the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Mozambique and even Zimbabwe. We have sung before all heads of state in Malawi even in front of the Queen Elizabeth in UK”.

Musicians Association of Malawi (MAM), President, Gloria Manong’a said she believed the celebration would mark yet another milestone in spreading the gospel in the country and beyond.

She said it was her hope that the group would not slumber but keep on the good job of healing many souls through the music.

“Ndirande Anglican Voices has indirectly groomed many choir groups as it is highly admired.

We have seen many groups starting the journey but failing to finish the road but this choir is exceptional and their milestone is worth celebrating,” Manong’a said.

She urged other choirs to emulate what Ndirande Anglican Voices has done so that they reach their goals.

The Group was able to produce six successful albums under three producers which are Late Joseph Tembo, Dickson Kankhunda and Steven Meleka.

The albums include Ndasaina which brought them to the limelight, Tiyeni Tonse, Mulungu Amatikondera, Ndasamba Mmanja, Zimandikwanira and the latest one being Namondwe Tonthola.