DPP MPs Speaks Out : ‘We Did Not Boycott Parliament, We Were Waiting for the Speaker Outside’

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South, Noel Lipipa has dismissed as false and mere fabrication reports that governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members of parliament boycotted parliament on Friday afternoon.

Briefing the media at parliament, Lipipa said the truth of the matter is that, after lunch break, the Speaker delayed to return to the Chamber and therefore DPP backbenchers decided to wait outside.

Lipipa has therefore said as DPP members they are committed to participate in all Parliamentary deliberations for the good of the nation.

In the morning, Minister of Finance Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha presented the 2019/2020 midterm budget review statement in Parliament.

According to the statement, the 2019/20 budget has been revised upwards from K1.7 trillion to K1.84 trillion.