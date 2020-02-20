Parliament Reject 50+1 Bill

Members of Parliament on Thursday rejected the constitutional amendment bill seeking to amend the parliamentary and presidential elections act to include a clause which would require the winner of a presidential election to have a 50+1 majority of the vote.

The Constitution amendment bill required 128 votes (two thirds majority) to pass but 109 Members of Parliament (MPs) voted yes while 71 rejected it.

Eleven members of parliament were absent from the chamber and 1 member abstained.

The bill was tabled in Parliament following ‘wrong’ interpretation of Section 80 (2) of the Malawi Constitution by the Constitutional Court.