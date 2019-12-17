No Need To Wage War On The Day Of Con-Court Ruling

Malawi is a democratic country that adopted multi-party politics in 1994 after 31 years of one-party regime. Since then Malawians express their voting rights every 5 years in May.

But since May 21st, 2019 Malawian politics has not been the same. They have been a lot of issues from the day of elections till date. Lives have being lost, properties been destroyed, even business situation has been unstable – many businesses shutting down. The political tension has come due to the unacceptance of the electoral results by the two major opposition leaders namely Hon. Dr SK. Chilima and Hon. Dr.L. Chakwera. Even some leaders of CSOs have been organizing gatherings and demostrations against the electoral board MEC chairperson.

We currently have a constitutional court case which both major opposition leaders challenged MEC and President Arthur Peter Mutharika on the results. Both leaders want fresh elections on the presidential poll. According to these leaders, May 2019 elections had numerous irregularities and there’s therefore a need for fresh elections.

On 13th July, 2019 during the process of the Constitution court cross examination, the court told the MEC legal team to go in the areas which were claimed to have irregularities to collect the required information from the presiding officers and MCP’s Publicity Secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali commanded people in the targeted areas to beat up MEC legal team which is and was against the court order because the MEC legal team was working under court orders.

This brought tensions in these targeted areas in forcing the court to order Hon. Dr. L. Chakwera to apologize and withdraw that statement within 24 hours.

An artistic illustration of MCP violence and intimidation philosophy

Now the court hearings are over and what masses await is the court rulings which will be made next year 2020. In every case in the court, the judge has a final ruling which both parties are always required to accept or abide to. In the current case it’s a constitutional court case whereby its ruling is always final. Its best all the leaders to advice their followers to be ready for anything whether positive or negative but has to be accepted and move on as a nation because at the end of the day we are all Malawians and anything evil that can happen in our country will affect everyone as a nation.

It’s so sad therefore to hear top officials at an MCP rally on Saturday 14th December, 2019 enticing people to not accept anything negative to their side in the ruling.

A Court ruling never favors anyone, our judges are independent and are working tirelessly in respect of constitutional law of Malawi so I think it’s very unfounded to see a top official telling people to not accept any ruling that is not inline with their wish.

My fellow Malawians let us not forget that Malawi is our home and we can’t let our political differences to destroy our home land. Let’s avoid such kind of speeches that just encourage violence and not peace and unity.

To our leaders my plea is that let’s spread the message of peace; we have all seen that this political tension has done nothing good to us than harm. It has delayed us to achieve what we are required to achieve. I know that our judges will give us the best ruling and all parties must be ready to accept whatever outcome that the judges brings to us.

God bless Malawi and all our leaders. Amen