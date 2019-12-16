Shock: 16 Days Of Gender Activism Report 367 Teenage Pregnancies

By Leonard Masauli, MANA

Karonga District Council has bemoaned high rate of teenage pregnancies, pegged at about 367 between January and December 2019.

During 16 days of activism against gender based violence commemorations in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu, recently, Karonga gender officer, Martha Kalumbi said the figures are alarming.

“Since January we recorded many gender based violence cases, out of these cases, 367 are teenage pregnancies coupled with child marriages.

“These figures are quite alarming because all these 367 children are expected to be in school which is key to their future and development of their communities. There is need for quick intervention from local authorities,” she said.

She said within the period, her office also recorded 38 cases of sexual violence, 28 of them perpetrated on children below the age of 15.

The gender officer said 10 physical violence cases were recorded and that eight of them were against women.

Kalumbi bemoaned culture of silence as a propeller of GBV in the district; saying despite many cases, communities reported a few of them to relevant authorities and offices for redress.

She hailed Tithetse Nkhanza project, implemented in five Traditional Authorities of the district by Plan Malawi to promote access to justice, as one of vibrant tools to deal with violence against women and girls.

Paramount Chief Kyungu asked people to respect women’s dignity by according them the respect they deserve.

Karonga District Commissioner, Emmanuel Bulukutu said his office will intensify GVB awareness campaign through the youth to promote reporting of perpetrators to relevant authorities for law to take its course.

The 16 days of Gender Activism was commemorated with the Theme “generation equality; stand against rape and sexual violence’.