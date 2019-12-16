Police Warn Gule Wamkulu Against Begging Along M1 Road

BY GEORGE MPONDA

The Malawi Police Service in Dedza district has cautioned Gule Wamkulu dancers to stop standing along the M1 road with intent to gather alms.

According to Dedza Police Deputy Publicist, Cassim Manda, such tendencies can cause accidents since the dancers stand in the middle of the road to force motorists to stop their vehicles and give them money.

Manda said: “We also want to warn passengers to stop parking their vehicles wrongly along the M1 Road in order to take photos with the Gulewamkulu dancers.”

Dedza police have since been in talks with Chewa traditional leaders to work together in dealing with this behaviour.

“So far, police have engaged several Chewa leaders which include Group village headman Njuchi, Kumtelera and Zuze,” Manda added.

In his remarks, Group Village Headman (GVH) Njuchi bemoaned the tendency of some Gule wankulu dancers who are into this behaviour of gathering alms on the road.

“I am also shocked, it’s uncalled for to see Gule wamkulu standing on the road or by the road to gather alms. This is against our culture,” said Njuchi.

He added that, Gule wamkulu comes out when there is a funeral and other important events, but not along the road just to be begging for alms. Group village headman Njuchi then ordered the police to arrest them once found gathering alms on the road.