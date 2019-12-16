Police Date Stakeholders Over Security Impasse

By Andrew Magombo

Commissioner Evalista Chisale addresing delegates

In a bid to curtail on-going security lapse in Lilongwe and Mchinji owing to a relationship breakdown and lack of trust between law enforcers and the public, the Central Region Police engaged stakeholders to map out solutions at a meeting held recently.

Graced by Central Region Police Commissioner, Evalista Chisale, the meeting drew inputs from the clergy, community leaders, non-governmental organizations, administrators and politicians.

During plenary discussions, members brainstormed reasons contributing to lawlessness and disparity between the concerned parties. Among others; selective justice, unprofessionalism and corruption by the police stood out.

Political leaders and civil society organizations were also faulted on their influence to their supporters.

It was alleged that this has led to insubordination by community members towards traditional leaders henceforth becoming uncontrollable during demonstrations.

After deliberations, it was agreed that leaders should relay solutions in their respective communities some of which included regular sensitization meetings, non-partisanship and professional policing.

Also, in attendance was T/A M’bwatalika, whose areas like Mpingu and Nsundwe, have been a bedrock of animosity between the police and the public. She bemoaned the stand-off alleging that it is orchestrating impunity as currently the areas are ‘out of bounds’ for the police.

“It is unfortunate that our relationship with the police is broken. As chiefs, we entirely depend on police if there are other cases that we cannot solve.

In Mpingu, the unit was torched, leaving us with a huge task of maintaining order. This is why we would like to mend our differences for the greater good,” she said.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Mapuyu North, Horace Chipuwa, admitted that politicians are partly to blame but insisted on selective justice and corruption by the police as the main causes.

“These problems emanated after elections because of the manner in which our friends in uniform handled situations. If they can improve, order will be restored.

Regardless of that, we will civic educate our constituents on the importance of maintaining cordial relationship with the police for the sake of safety and security,” he said.

The meeting was the first of its kind at regional level as the police and stakeholders are looking for order in Lilongwe and Mchinji distircts which have registered many cases of violence and running battles with police in the aftermath of the tripartite elections.