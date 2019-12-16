Chigumula CCAP Worship Team Launches First Album

By Hendriner Kagwira

Chigumula Worship Team of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre Synod on Sunday launched their first gospel album entitled Ndinu Woyera.

Chigumula CCAP Worship Team Performing during the launch

The launch which was spiced by gospel icons such as Dr Ethel Kamwendo Banda, the ‘Mukumane ndi Chosowa Changa’ hit maker King James Phiri and Phalyce Mang’anda took place at Chigumula CCAP in Blantyre.

Some songs in the album includes Yesu ndiye Yankho, kuli Chimwemwe, Ndidzaimba and Ndinu Woyera which is the tittle of the album.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi Voice after the launch, Music Director for the worship team, Innocent Luwani praised God for making it possible to launch the album.

He also commended all the artists who performed during the launch saying they made the event colourful.

“We are very happy because we have finally done it and the event was just beyond our expectation. All the artists we invited showed up making the event colourful, “said Luwani

All in all we thank God- Luwani

He added: “It has taken us two years to complete this DVD project due to various problems that were choking the project such as financial problems and others. All in all we thank God for making it possible.”

He further urged the public to embrace the message in their songs, saying it carries God’s power and blessings.

In his remarks, Moderator for Chigumula CCAP, Reverend M.P. Nasiyaya who witnessed the event, expressed happiness saying the event was remarkable.

“I am very happy because this is a historical event being the first time to have a launch here at Chigumula CCAP,” said Rev Nasiyaya while encouraging the worship team to continue spreading the gospel to all mankind.

The funds raised during the launch will be used in buying equipment for the church.