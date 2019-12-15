‘Gold’ in Steel Furniture

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

While his friends are busy searching for white collar jobs in town, a 30-year- old Man Rodgers Kaunda is busy digging ‘gold’ through his steel furniture shop located at Chigumula township in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Rodgers, who holds a Diploma in Procurement which he obtained at Polytechnic Management started running the Steel Furniture shop way back in 2017.

Despite being in the steel furniture industry for less than 2 years, his works surpass those who have been in the game for decades, according to him it’s an inborn talent.

“This is God given talent; I started this business after gathering knowledge from people on how they join metal parts (welding). I have not attended any formal training in welding..,” said Rodgers in an Interview.

According to Rodgers, he sees himself supplying his steel furniture not only in Blantyre or Malawi but the whole universe.

“I want to see myself competing in international markets, to supply the furniture to the entire and Iam optimistic that my dream will come to pass,” said Rodgers adding that “I want also to create jobs by employing a lot of young people (men/women) in my business.”

He also encouraged the youth in the country to discover their talents and work on it rather than depending on government and other non-governmental organisations to employ them.

“I want to encourage my follow youth to work on discovering their talent. We can develop our country as youth only if we discover our talents, after discovering it don’t do it for money but for passion,” advised Rodgers

According to report by the International Labour Organization (ILO), as of 2018 youth unemployment rate in the country was pegged at 23 percent.

Speaking recently during the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) graduation in Thyolo, President Peter Mutharika challenged youth in the country to embrace innovations as one way reducing youth un-employment rate.