Chimulirenji Leads Malawians in Praying for Peace

By Fostina Mkandawire

Malawi Vice President Everton Chimulirenji on Saturday led the Nation in prayers of peace ahead of the election case ruling.



The prayers organized by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) took place at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.



PAC Chairperson, Reverend Dr Felix Chingota said the prayers were organized to foster peace, upholding of rule of law and religious co-existence.



He said after the court ruling violence should not be an option because the ruling can go in favor of only one party and not both.



Chingota said this was the time that Malawians should call upon God to intervene so that the public should respect the rule of law.



He said despite any differences people might have, peaceful mechanisms have to be employed for dialogue to take place whenever there are misunderstandings.



“These prayers call upon respecting one another, the court case should not be the end for everything, interactions among different people of political backgrounds has to go on for the development of the country,” he said.



He said the country has suffered economically due to violent acts and resorting to violence after the court ruling should not be an option.



“Violence should never be a way forward to solve conflicts but peaceful dialogue should be the way forward,” he said.



UN Resident Coordinator, Marie Jose Torres said as the country awaits the Court decision on the elections case, Malawians should learn to respect the rule of law.



“People have to respect the Judiciary, to show tolerance whether political or religious for views different from their own, to show compassion for fellow citizens – and to put Malawi first,” she said.



She said Malawi is living in a critical time in its history, as a young nation and even a younger democracy the present times have opened important questions on how to achieve an inclusive society governed by peace and justice.



She quoted The 1994 Constitution of Malawi (as amended in 2017) that states advocates clearly in 13(l) for “Peaceful Settlement of Dispute,” adding that Malawians are called upon “To strive to adopt mechanisms by which differences are settled through negotiation, good offices, mediation, conciliation and arbitration”.



She said the future calls upon the leaders to be united in prayer and to remain united to honour the principles of peaceful coexistence embraced in the Malawi Constitution.



The prayers were attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Malawi Congress Party’s President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and representatives from UTM and the United Democratic Front (UDF).