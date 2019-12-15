Chimulirenji Leads Malawians in Praying for Peace

By Fostina Mkandawire
Malawi Vice President Everton
Chimulirenji on Saturday led the Nation in prayers of peace ahead of the election
case ruling.
The prayers organized by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) took place at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.
PAC Chairperson, Reverend Dr Felix Chingota said the prayers were organized to foster peace, upholding of rule of law and religious co-existence.
He said after the court ruling violence should not be an option because the ruling can go in favor of only one party and not both.
Chingota said this was the time that Malawians should call upon God to intervene so that the public should respect the rule of law.
He said despite any differences people might have, peaceful mechanisms have to be employed for dialogue to take place whenever there are misunderstandings.
“These prayers call upon respecting one another, the court case should not be the end for everything, interactions among different people of political backgrounds has to go on for the development of the country,” he said.
He said the country has suffered economically due to violent acts and resorting to violence after the court ruling should not be an option.
“Violence should never be a way forward to solve conflicts but peaceful dialogue should be the way forward,” he said.
UN Resident Coordinator, Marie Jose Torres said as the country awaits the Court decision on the elections case, Malawians should learn to respect the rule of law.
“People have to respect the Judiciary, to show tolerance whether political or religious for views different from their own, to show compassion for fellow citizens – and to put Malawi first,” she said.
She said Malawi is living in a critical time in its history, as a young nation and even a younger democracy the present times have opened important questions on how to achieve an inclusive society governed by peace and justice.
She quoted The 1994 Constitution of Malawi (as amended in 2017) that states advocates clearly in 13(l) for “Peaceful Settlement of Dispute,” adding that Malawians are called upon “To strive to adopt mechanisms by which differences are settled through negotiation, good offices, mediation, conciliation and arbitration”.
She said the future calls upon the leaders to be united in prayer and to remain united to honour the principles of peaceful coexistence embraced in the Malawi Constitution.
The prayers were attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Malawi Congress Party’s President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and representatives from UTM and the United Democratic Front (UDF).
Chilima was right not to attend these so called prayers of peace and I will tell you why…
Before the elections, PAC led Malawians in another national day of worship to ask God for peaceful free and fair elections but obviously those prayers were not answered, if they were answered then we would not have been where we are now……awaiting a court ruling on vote rigging allegations.
After the post Election Day of worship that PAC led us into hoping that God will answer our prayers, we have ended up with two policemen dead, buildings burnt down, msundwe women raped, shops rooted, communities divided, petrol bombs thrown, shots fired, all this post election violence happened after a great day of worship.
If God did not answer our prayers to make the election peaceful free and fair in the first place what makes you think that God will use his remote control button to change people’s hearts to be peaceful after the court ruling this time?
I don’t want to go into a debate on whether God does exist or not or whether he has the powers to make our elections free and fare or not.
The point I would like to make is that Malawians should stop running away or escaping from solving self inflicted problems by trying to appear as a God fearing people.
God already gave us a brain to know what is wrong and what is right and he gave us the ability to make decisions on how to solve problems or how to behave in situations where decisions made by the courts have gone against our will.
What we need is to strengthen our electoral laws and MEC procedures to make sure there are no loop holes for ruling parties or anybody else to rig elections.
We need an independent police that can work apolitically to deal with political violence regardless on whether the perpetrators are DPP cadets or not……you do not need God to do this….it is common sense and if Malawians lacks this common sense then do not waste your time with these so called national day of prayers because there will not be any other answers from God other than the ones you already have.