Walter in Landslide Victory

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Dr. Walter Nyamilandu Manda has been re-elected for the forth-term.

Nyamilandu and Mwenda shaking hands before announce of results-Photo Crediti Benjamin Maona

Dr. Nyamilandu was re-elected on Saturday during FAM’s Elective General Meeting at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi district.

He won with a landslide victory after crushing his vice James Mwenda with 23 against 13 votes.

In his acceptance statement, Nyamilandu promised to continue developing the game of football in the country through his famous moto ‘Raising the Bar’.

“The journey to raise the bar has commenced. I would like to thank God for this victory and also to you to the affiliates for trusting in me again to lead FAM for the next four years. It’s time to develop our football,” said Nyamilandu

The affiliates also voted for Jabbar Alide and Othaniel Hara as first and second Vice Presidents respectively.

The new FAM executive Committee Members is comprised of Chimango Munthali, Madalitso Kuyera, Muhammad Selemani and Rashid Ntelera while Felistas Dosi as a female member.