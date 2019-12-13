Chimulirenji Says Stakeholders Play a Crucial Role

By Grace Kapatuka, MANA

The Vice President Everton Chimulirenji says government appreciates efforts stakeholders in the country make in ensuring that lives of the underprivileged are improved.

Chimulirenji was speaking on Wednesday at Ngolowindo Islamic school in Salima when he launched the Muslim World League International Organisation for Relief, Welfare and Development programs for the country.

The VeeP said stakeholders’ efforts need to be recognized and appreciated for the big impact they make in the country.

“The impact you are making by reaching out to the less privileged in order to improve their lives is immeasurable.

That is why as government we appreciate your untiring efforts towards uplifting the lives of these underprivileged Malawians,” said Chimulirenji.

Chimulirenji said the President is working tirelessly to ensure that lives of poor Malawians are improved through introduction of various development programs that reach out to them, mentioning social cash transfer and others as examples.

He described Muslim World League International Organization for Relief, Welfare and Development as a great partner for its programs to the people of Salima and the country as a whole.

“You have constructed a magnificent central mosque in Salima and also set up a theater and male surgical ward for patients of eye cataract camp which is a commendable development as it will help patients have their sight restored and help them work effectively in their communities, “ he said.

On this point, the Veep said government will continue to ensure that freedom of worship is promoted in the country by giving a platform to any religion that would want to construct churches and mosques.

Chimulirenji then asked other well-wishers to borrow a leaf from the Muslim World League International Organization for Relief, Welfare And Development so that many people are reached out.

African Regional Director for the organization, Sheikh Dr Walid El Saadi said his organization would continue working tirelessly in ensuring that lives of the underprivileged especially orphans are improved.

During the function, Muslim World League International Organization for Relief, Welfare and Development donated K1 billion cheque to over 3,000 orphans the organization is assisting and K100 million to Malawi government for disaster response.

El Saad said his organization intends to construct a modern hospital in Malawi on top of the programs that they are already doing that include orphan support, disaster relief and provision of safe drinking water to people in the country.