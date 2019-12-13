Chilima Snubs Peace Talks

I don’t want peace in the country- Chilima

The first petitioner in the on-going high profile presidential elections case Dr. Saulos Chilima, who is also leader for the opposition UTM Party has rejected any further peace talks with quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

UTM’s Spokesperson Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga was speaking on Thursday after Chilima met with PAC officials to negotiate peace amidst post-election violence.

Malunga said UTM will not hold any further peace talks until the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling.

“This is the position of the party so far. No peace talks until the court ruling is delivered,” said Malunga.

On Monday, PAC met with President Professor Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe who assured Malawians of Peace.